PhosAgro Receives International Award from IFA

PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or "the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has received the IFA SHE Excellence Gold Medal from the International Fertilizer Association (IFA) for its health, safety and environment practices.

This award confirms the full compliance of PhosAgro's Cherepovets production site, the Company's largest production asset, with IFA standards in the areas of rational use of natural resources, environmental protection and workplace safety.

The award was presented to PhosAgro Deputy CEO Siroj Loikov by Rakesh Kapur, the chairman of the International Fertilizer Association, at the IFA Strategic Forum in Beijing.

PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev commented on the award: "At PhosAgro health, safety and the environment are among our strategic priorities. I am grateful to each member of the PhosAgro team for their contribution to achieving such excellent results, for their responsible attitude towards contributing to the common good and for the opportunity to accept this significant reward on all our behalf.

"Over the past five years, PhosAgro has invested over RUB 150 billion into its production capacities using the best available technologies. Last year in Cherepovets we began to ramp up Russia's the newest and largest ammonia and granulated urea production facilities. We will continue to invest in PhosAgro's organic growth, working both to improve internal quality standards and the environmental safety of our products, and to ensure the highest level of safety for PhosAgro employees. I am confident that the example set by PhosAgro in the area of enhancing its production capacities will contribute to the sustainable development of the global and domestic mineral fertilizer sectors."

