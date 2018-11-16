Digital Pioneer, Ieso Digital Health the UK's Flagship Provider of Online Mental Healthcare Has Been Named as a Winner in the Prestigious Deloitte Fast 50 Awards 2018 for the Second Year Running

CAMBRIDGE, England, November 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ieso is the first digital health company and first mental health provider to win a Deloitte's Fast 50 Award for the second year in a row

Ieso is one of only 3 Life Science Companies to feature in 2018 Deloitte Fast 50 Awards

Ieso has been ranked in 42nd position in Deloitte Fast 50 Awards 2018

Ieso Digital Health, the UK's flagship provider of digitally-enabled mental healthcare has been announced as a winner in the Deloitte Fast 50 UK 18 awards for the second year in a row. The Deloitte Fast 50 UK awards which are now in their 21st year, are amongst the world's most elite technology awards programmes and provide an independent barometer of a company's outstanding success and performance.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786205/Ieso_Digital_Health.jpg )



Ieso Digital Health is redefining the way that mental health care is delivered by making high-quality care accessible, accountable and affordable for the first time and has been recognised by Deloitte Fast 50 UK 2018 for its rapid revenue growth, which was aided by Ieso's breakthrough proprietary technology and strong entrepreneurial spirit. For further information visit https://www.iesohealth.com/en-gb

Speaking about this announcement, Dan Clark, CEO of Ieso Digital Health said:

"We are delighted that our commitment to making a difference in the lives of people living with mental health conditions by using powerful newtechnology solutions to accelerate new standards in mental health treatment and outcomeshas yet again been recognised by the Deloitte Fast 50 UK awards for the second consecutive year. Our digital technology is transforming people's experience of mental health services and challenging the unacceptable boundaries between physical and mental health.

"Ieso's consistently strong growth trajectory has been driven by our on-going investment in world-class technology, an exceptional team, unique mental health data science insights and our growing network of outstanding clinicians all of which isenabling faster and more convenient access to evidence-based mental healthcare. It's both an honour and privilege to be ranked again in the prestigious Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50."

Ieso is transforming mental health care by delivering digitally-enabled, personalised mental healthcare which can be easily and conveniently accessed online, on mobile or PC. Ieso is available through the NHS Improving Access to Psychological Treatment (IAPT) a programme which is empowering patient and speeding up access to high quality mental health care and treatment.

Duncan Down, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, said:

"We are now in our third decade of celebrating the country's fastest-growing technology companies through the UK Fast 50 awards, and the rate of growth continues to impress. The UK start-up scene is in excellent health, with strong access to talent and funding.

"What impresses me most is the rate of growth, with the time from establishment to 'unicorn' status continuing to reduce. I would like to personally congratulate all of the winners and entrants for this year's awards."

About Ieso Digital Health

Ieso is the UK's leading provider of online mental healthcare and is redefining the way that mental health care is delivered by making high-quality cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) accessible, accountable and affordable for the first time.

Ieso is helping to create a modern mental health infrastructure in the UK with its transformative, digitally-enabled mental health care which is increasing access to high-quality care for patients by meeting them where they're at; online, on their mobile, PC or tablet

Ieso has delivered more almost 120,000 therapy hours through its network of 500+ BABCP accredited therapists to date.

Founded by psychologists, Ieso's method has been clinically validated in a trial, published in The Lancet in 2009 and in the British Journal of Psychiatry in 2018

Online CBT mirrors face-to-face therapy and involves real-time, personalised communication between a BABCP accredited therapist and a patient in therapy sessions. Ieso is available through the NHS Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) programme

Ieso is a multi-award-winning business and one of UK's fastest-growing technology companies, as lauded in the Deloitte Fast 50 awards 2018 and 2017. Ieso was also recognised as one of the Sunday Times Disruptors to Watch. The company was also awarded the accolade of 2017 Digital Innovation of the Year

Launched in the US in 2017, Ieso is accelerating growth there, with a blue-chip management team with deep industry expertise

About the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50

The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK's foremost technology award programmes. Now in its twentieth year, it is a ranking of the country's 50 fastest-growing technology companies, based on financial performance over the last four years. The UK Fast 50 awards are all about growth driven by leading intellectual property and are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. The UK Technology Fast 50 is part of an international programme run by Deloitte and qualifying entrants of the UK Fast 50 will be put forward to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) programme. Previous winners have come from across the UK, are both large and small, and included some of the most dynamic players in all areas of technology, from internet specialists to biotech, digital media technology to life sciences, computers to semiconductors and software to telecommunications. For more information visit http://www.fast50.co.uk

