Helix Edge Holdings, LLC: Helix Edge Holdings Acquires The Financial Revolutionist

Acquisition Showcases Growing Demand for Insights into how Technology and Innovation are Transforming Financial Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2018 / Helix Edge Holdings, a company dedicated to delivering timely insights, actionable intelligence and marketing services, today announces its acquisition of Financial Revolutionist Holdings Corp. Founded by Gregg M. Schoenberg and Robert Jaeger in 2015, The Financial Revolutionist ("The FR") is a New York-based media company covering the changes technology and innovation are bringing to financial services.

The FR's content, which is delivered through its website and weekly e-newsletter, focuses on the fast-changing landscape of multinational financial institutions, emerging companies in fintech, venture capital/private equity firms, consulting organizations and others reimagining financial services. With 180,000 weekly readers and growing, it has been named as one of Business Insider's best tech newsletters.

"Under Gregg's thought leadership, The FR has become a go-to source for insightful analysis on developments taking place at the intersection of traditional financial services and fintech," said Harvey Hudes, chairman of Helix Edge Holdings. "Gregg's witty commentary and interviews of leaders in the financial universe, coupled with the robust data and analytics media platform Rob built, helped solidify The FR's stellar reputation. Helix is dedicated to investing in The FR's expansion as we build upon its mission to connect the financial services ecosystem."

"Helix Edge represents the ideal company to broaden the depth and reach of The FR," said Schoenberg, who will serve as a senior advisor and an editorial contributor. "Under Helix's leadership, The FR is well positioned to grow and evolve as a central source of insight to help influence decision-making. It will continue to be provocative and challenge readers to think in revolutionary ways."

The terms of this deal are not disclosed.

About Helix Edge Holdings, LLC

Helix Edge Holdings, LLC is dedicated to providing timely insights, actionable intelligence and marketing services to improve and inform decision making within financial services, technology and professional services companies. Strategic marketing communications firm, Caliber Corporate Advisers, LLC, and media company, The Financial Revolutionist, LLC, are wholly-owned subsidiaries.

