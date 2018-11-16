Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2018) - Acreage Holdings (CSE: ACRG.U), formerly known as Applied Inventions Management, prior to a reverse takeover, is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Headquartered in New York City, Acreage is a vertically integrated, multi-state owner of cannabis licenses and assets in U.S. states where either medical and/or adult use of cannabis is legal.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_25ko1k6u/Acreage-Holdings-CSEACRGU-New-Listing

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Acreage" in the search box.

As of the date of the company's Listing Statement, Acreage Holdings, through its subsidiaries, held 34 licenses to operate dispensaries and 9 licenses to grow and process cannabis, and owns or operates cannabis businesses in 14 states across the U.S., a combination of medical and adult-use markets covering 133 million people. By including anticipated acquisitions, that footprint expands to 17 states covering 165 million people, over half of the U.S. population.

With experience in both medical and adult-use markets, Acreage Holdings has the experience and knowledge to capitalize on the transition from medical to adult-use in a way that satisfies consumers and policymakers alike.

The company's board of directors, something that distinguishes Acreage from its competitors in the cannabis industry, consists of: John Boehner, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Brian Mulroney, former Prime Minister of Canada, Bill Weld, former Massachusetts Governor, Larissa Herda, former Chairman and CEO of TW Telecom, Douglas Maine, former CFO of IBM, Bill Van Faasen, Chair Emeritus of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Inc., and Kevin Murphy, CEO of Acreage.

Kevin Murphy, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, stated: "It's been a journey many years in the making, and I could not be more thrilled for our investors and employees. One of the more passionate issues we are working hard to address is getting legal access to cannabis for more than 22 million veterans, who have been left behind, and will lose their veteran benefits if found to be using cannabis even in a legal state. It is for this reason, that we are even more honored to have our public trading debut during the week of Veteran's Day."

The company recently raised gross proceeds of approximately US$314,150,000 from an offering of approximately 12.5 million shares priced at US$25.00 per share. Of this total, approximately 8.4 million shares were brokered by a syndicate led by Canaccord Genuity, which included Beacon Securities, Cormark Securities, Eight Capital and Haywood Securities.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.acreageholdings.com, contact Howard Schacter, Head of Communications, at 917-579-0727 or email h.schacter@acreageholdings.com.

Investor relations is handled by Lewis Goldberg of KCSA Strategic Communications, who can be reached at 212-896-1282 or email acreage@kcsa.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com