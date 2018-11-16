

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session with mixed results. After a positive start the markets turned lower and entered negative territory around midday. However, the markets staged a late recovery after markets on Wall Street began to recover from their weak start.



Investors were in an uncertain mood at the end of the trading week. Concerns over Brexit uncertainty and the Italian budget lingered, along with optimism over the trade talks between the U.S. and China.



Eurozone's growth would continue at a gradual pace, but there was a chance that core inflation may be slow in picking up in future, if uncertainty regarding the economic situation persisted, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi warned on Friday.



'There is certainly no reason why the expansion in the euro area should abruptly come to an end,' Draghi said in a speech at the Frankfurt European Banking Congress.



'That said, if firms start to become more uncertain about the growth and inflation outlook, the squeeze on margins could prove more persistent,' he said.



'This would affect the speed with which underlying inflation picks up and therefore the inflation path that we expect to see in the quarters ahead.'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.20 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.30 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.35 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.11 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.17 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.34 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.42 percent.



In Frankfurt, Volkswagen fell 1.66 percent as its supervisory board votes on changes to the company's manufacturing operations.



Deutsche Telekom gained 1.47 percent after Swedish carrier Tele2 argued for a combination of its Dutch unit with the Netherlands unit of the German telecoms provider.



In Paris, Vivendi jumped 3.09 percent. The media conglomerate delivered better-than-expected third quarter results and clarified that it does not intend to sell its stake in Telecom Italia.



In London, Imperial Brands rallied 1.67 percent. The tobacco company has welcomed the U.S. FDA's moves to prevent youth access to tobacco and vapor products.



AstraZeneca dropped 1.79 percent after its key lung cancer treatment failed to meet main goals in a late-stage trial.



ABB rallied 1.52 percent in Zurich on reports that it is in talks with three Asian suitors for selling its Power Grids business.



Chocolate producer Barry Callebaut sank 4.90 percent after the Jacobs family sold 2.7 percent stake in the company.



Cable producer NKT plunged 22.72 percent in Copenhagen after a profit warning.



Eurozone inflation accelerated in October at the fastest pace in almost six years, as estimated initially, final figures from Eurostat showed on Friday. The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year after a 2.1 percent increase in September. Inflation was the highest since December 2012.



Germany's wholesale prices climbed at a faster pace in October, data from Destatis revealed Friday. Wholesale price inflation improved to 4 percent from 3.5 percent in the previous month.



