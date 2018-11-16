Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2018) - Harvest Health & Recreation (CSE: HARV) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange as RockBridge Resources, prior to a reverse takeover.

Harvest owns, operates and develops businesses related to the cultivation, processing, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products under the "Harvest" brand.

Founded in Arizona in 2011 and receiving its first license there in 2012, Harvest has the largest market share in the state - the third largest medical cannabis market in the country and one of the oldest regulated cannabis markets in the world. Building on its success in Arizona, Harvest has consistently grown its revenues and industry footprint every year since founding and currently holds medical licenses in 9 states, including Arizona, Arkansas, California, Maryland, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio and Pennsylvania, with pending applications in and planned expansion into Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and New Jersey.

It is one of the first consistently profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the largest footprints in the U.S. The company has more than 250 employees with proven experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets.

Within the next 18 months, Harvest plans to cultivate more than 720,000 square feet of indoor, outdoor and greenhouse cannabis, and its vertical approach to design, construction and implementation results in competitive production costs. Harvest has a portfolio of products and continuously rolls out new brands to meet market demand.

Since 2013, Harvest has won a variety of operating awards, including seven Best Dispensary awards issued by four independent organizations, four Best Medical Cannabis Strain awards, and one Best Medical Cannabis Product award.

The company recently closed an offering, raising gross proceeds of approximately US$218,150,000 from the placement of approximately 33.3 million shares priced at US$6.55. The offering was co-led by Eight Capital, Canaccord Genuity and GMP Securities, on behalf of a syndicate that included Beacon Securities, Cormark Securities, and Haywood Securities.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.harvestinc.com or email investors@harvestinc.com.

