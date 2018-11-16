

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a modest gain. The positive performance of the index heavyweights provided support to the overall market.



Investors were in an uncertain mood at the end of the trading week. Concerns over Brexit uncertainty and the Italian budget lingered, along with optimism over the trade talks between the U.S. and China.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.42 percent Friday and finished at 8,907.39. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.25 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.31 percent.



ABB rallied 1.5 percent on reports that it is in talks with three Asian suitors for selling its Power Grids business.



Chocolate producer Barry Callebaut sank 4.9 percent after the Jacobs family sold 2.7 percent stake in the company.



Among the index heavyweights, Roche climbed 1.2 percent, Nestle rose 0.5 percent and Novartis added 0.2 percent.



Sika was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, sinking 2.6 percent.



