PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 16

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:16 November 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):130,965
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.0000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.9000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.9526

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,401,185,177 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,401,185,177 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

16 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
437524.9015:37:27London Stock Exchange
136724.9015:25:58London Stock Exchange
6124.9015:21:30London Stock Exchange
366424.9014:54:15London Stock Exchange
127824.9014:54:15London Stock Exchange
314024.9014:54:00London Stock Exchange
4324.9014:51:10London Stock Exchange
74924.9014:31:01London Stock Exchange
1106224.9514:24:03London Stock Exchange
716124.9514:24:03London Stock Exchange
700024.9514:24:03London Stock Exchange
465424.9514:24:03London Stock Exchange
1127024.9514:24:03London Stock Exchange
665124.9514:24:02London Stock Exchange
30124.9514:24:02London Stock Exchange
700024.9514:24:02London Stock Exchange
519824.9514:24:01London Stock Exchange
534224.9514:24:01London Stock Exchange
1396824.9514:24:00London Stock Exchange
459225.0011:22:46London Stock Exchange
74924.9508:59:11London Stock Exchange
60324.9508:59:11London Stock Exchange
74924.9508:59:11London Stock Exchange
41124.9508:49:07London Stock Exchange
398424.9508:49:07London Stock Exchange
387624.9508:45:07London Stock Exchange
49824.9508:45:07London Stock Exchange
437424.9508:45:07London Stock Exchange
104825.0008:26:28London Stock Exchange
456725.0008:26:24London Stock Exchange
1123025.0008:26:24London Stock Exchange

-ends-


