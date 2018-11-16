Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 16 November 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 130,965 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.0000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.9000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.9526

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,401,185,177 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,401,185,177 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

16 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 4375 24.90 15:37:27 London Stock Exchange 1367 24.90 15:25:58 London Stock Exchange 61 24.90 15:21:30 London Stock Exchange 3664 24.90 14:54:15 London Stock Exchange 1278 24.90 14:54:15 London Stock Exchange 3140 24.90 14:54:00 London Stock Exchange 43 24.90 14:51:10 London Stock Exchange 749 24.90 14:31:01 London Stock Exchange 11062 24.95 14:24:03 London Stock Exchange 7161 24.95 14:24:03 London Stock Exchange 7000 24.95 14:24:03 London Stock Exchange 4654 24.95 14:24:03 London Stock Exchange 11270 24.95 14:24:03 London Stock Exchange 6651 24.95 14:24:02 London Stock Exchange 301 24.95 14:24:02 London Stock Exchange 7000 24.95 14:24:02 London Stock Exchange 5198 24.95 14:24:01 London Stock Exchange 5342 24.95 14:24:01 London Stock Exchange 13968 24.95 14:24:00 London Stock Exchange 4592 25.00 11:22:46 London Stock Exchange 749 24.95 08:59:11 London Stock Exchange 603 24.95 08:59:11 London Stock Exchange 749 24.95 08:59:11 London Stock Exchange 411 24.95 08:49:07 London Stock Exchange 3984 24.95 08:49:07 London Stock Exchange 3876 24.95 08:45:07 London Stock Exchange 498 24.95 08:45:07 London Stock Exchange 4374 24.95 08:45:07 London Stock Exchange 1048 25.00 08:26:28 London Stock Exchange 4567 25.00 08:26:24 London Stock Exchange 11230 25.00 08:26:24 London Stock Exchange

-ends-