

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Viacom Inc. (VIAB) are notably higher in afternoon trading on Friday after showing a lack of direction early in the session. Viacom is currently up by 3 percent.



The advance by Viacom comes after the mass media conglomerate reported fiscal fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Viacom reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $0.99 per share on revenues of $3.49 billion, while analysts had expected earnings of $0.95 per share on revenues of $3.37 billion.



