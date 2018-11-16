Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2018) - Green Axis Capital Corp. (the "Company") announces that, further to news releases dated October 12, 2018 and October 31, 2018, the Company announces that the proposed closing date of the share exchange agreement dated September 29, 2018 (the "Agreement") among the Company, Ignite International, Ltd. (formerly Vulcan Enterprises US, Ltd.) and two shareholders thereof has been extended by the parties to a date on or before November 22, 2018.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The closing of the transactions contemplated herein are subject to, among other things, regulatory approval, including from the CSE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed closing date of the transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; ability of the Company to give effect to its business plan; and the uncertainties surrounding the cannabis industry in North America. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.