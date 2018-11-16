

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) continue to see substantial weakness in afternoon trading on Friday after moving sharply lower at the start of trading. After hitting a five-month intraday low early in the session, Nvidia is currently down by 19.2 percent.



The steep drop by Nvidia comes after the graphics chip maker reported third quarter earnings that beat estimates but also reported weaker than expected revenues. Nvidia also provided revenue guidance for the current quarter that was well below analyst expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX