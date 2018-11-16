Dr. Alex Lechin Supports Students Pursuing Science, Business, and Mathematics

An experienced pulmonologist, Dr. Alex Lechin also serves as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Directly involved in clinical teaching, he believes that post-secondary education is a vital component to professional development.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2018 / Dr. Alex Lechin, President of the Texas Institute of Chest & Sleep Disorders is excited to announce two scholarships valued at $500 (USD/CAD) each. To be eligible, an individual must be currently enrolled in an accredited university or college program and be pursuing a post-secondary degree in either business, science, or mathematics.

The application process requires candidates to complete an online registration form and write a 500-word essay which details how they aim to make a significant impact in their chosen field of study. An application should explore how they plan to engage with their community and potential leadership roles they could fill.

For the winter semester, the scholarship opens on November 19th, 2018 and students have until February 18th, 2019 to submit all required documentation. For the spring semester, applications will be accepted starting February 19th, 2019 with a deadline of April 19th, 2019.

Individuals are required to submit proof of enrollment, and scholarship winners will be announced shortly after the deadlines via email or phone.

To learn more about the Dr. Alex Lechin Scholarship Program and to apply visit https://dralexlechinscholarships.com

About the Texas Institute of Chest & Sleep Disorders

The Texas Institute of Chest & Sleep Disorders focuses on the treatment of various pulmonary diseases and conditions including ARDS (acute respiratory syndrome), COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), cystic fibrosis, bronchitis, obstructive sleep apnea, and lung cancer. With extensive clinical experience, Dr. Alex Lechin remains a leader in his field and continues to provide top quality medical care.

