Prospera Energy Inc.: Prospera is Unaware of any Material Change

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2018 / Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") (PEI:TSX-V; OF6A:FRA) At the request of IIROC, Prospera wishes to confirm that the Corporation's management is unaware of any material change in the Corporation's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Prospera (formerly Georox)

Prospera is a Canadian natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of oil and gas properties in Western Canada.

