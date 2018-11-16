sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Prospera Energy Inc.: Prospera is Unaware of any Material Change

Not for Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2018 / Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") (PEI:TSX-V; OF6A:FRA) At the request of IIROC, Prospera wishes to confirm that the Corporation's management is unaware of any material change in the Corporation's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Prospera (formerly Georox)

Prospera is a Canadian natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of oil and gas properties in Western Canada.

For further information:

Burkhard Franz,

President and Chief Executive Officer
Email: admin@georoxresources.com
Tel: (403) 457-9010
Website: www.georoxresources.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Prospera Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/528319/Prospera-is-Unaware-of-any-Material-Change


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE