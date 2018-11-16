

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, indicated Friday he will give up his Senate Judiciary Committee gavel and reclaim the position of Senate Finance Committee Chairman in the next Congress.



Grassley, who played a key role in controversial confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, previously served as chairman of the finance committee from January 2001 to June 2001 and from January 2003 to January 2007.



'The economy is better than it's been in years and there's a sense of optimism about the future of our country that people haven't felt in a long time thanks to the pro-growth policies of a Republican President and a Republican majority in Congress,' Grassley said in a statement.



He added, 'Looking ahead, at the Finance Committee, I want to continue to work to make sure that as many Americans as possible get to experience this good economy for themselves.'



Grassley argued there's always more that can be done to help make life better for and empower every individual and family and said he looks forward to working with both Republican and Democratic senators to get the job done.



The Iowa Republican's decision to replace retiring Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, as Finance Committee Chairman purportedly paves the way for Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to become the next Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman.



'If I am fortunate enough to be selected by my colleagues to serve as Chairman, I will push for the appointment and Senate confirmation of highly qualified conservative judges to the federal bench and aggressive oversight of the Department of Justice and FBI,' Graham said in a statement.



He added, 'Finally, I will continue to seek common sense, bipartisan solutions to major issues facing our nation.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX