

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply in recent sessions, shares of PG&E Corp. (PCG) have shown a substantial rebound during trading on Friday. PG&E is currently up by 38.5 percent, bouncing off its lowest closing level in over fifteen years.



The rebound by PG&E comes after California Public Utilities Commission President Michael Picker reportedly told Wall Street analysts he could not imagine allowing the utility company to go bankrupt.



PG&E has showed shown a steep drop in recent days in recent sessions amid concerns the company's equipment was responsible for starting the California wildfires.



