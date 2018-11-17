

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Gas and Electric Co (PCG) announced late Friday that it continues to make progress in restoring power to customers impacted by the Camp Fire in Butte County, with restoration to 2,500 customers in the Magalia area in process and anticipated today. The company also said it has filed an additional initial electric incident report with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).



After today's restorations, there are approximately 16,000 PG&E customers who will remain without power, the company specified. As access is granted to additional fire-impacted areas, PG&E crews will continue to assess its infrastructure for damage and work toward safely restoring as many customers as possible.



PG&E has been able to assess the damage to its entire electrical system in Paradise and Magalia. The company said it has not yet gained access to Pulga and Concow. Once PG&E crews gain access, it will take about 24 hours to perform damage assessments.



Gas service remains off for about 12,000 customers in and around the City of Paradise. PG&E has been able to perform damage assessments on its entire gas system in Paradise. PG&E does not provide gas service in Pulga, Concow and Magalia.



PG&E's Emergency Operations Center remains engaged, and about 900 workers already on-site, and the base camp will be able to support many more depending on restoration and rebuilding timelines. PG&E will provide additional updates on its response and restoration efforts as conditions change.



