

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) utilities continue restoration efforts for customers who have lost power as a result of the winter storm that moved through the company's service territory on Thursday, November 15. Service has been restored to more than 203,000 of the 248,000 customers across FirstEnergy's six-state service territory who lost power as a result of the storm.



The company said its utilities most affected by accumulating ice, wet snow and brisk winds include Ohio Edison in eastern Ohio and West Penn Power and Penn Power in western Pennsylvania.



The company noted that downed trees, broken branches and road closures continue to hamper crews' efforts to access areas with damage to make repairs to broken poles and downed wires. An additional 500 linemen are being deployed today to assist the restoration effort, with most headed to the hardest hit areas in Pennsylvania.



