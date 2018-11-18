Second Annual JCS International Young Creatives Award Presented At 2018 International Emmy World Television Festival

JCSI President Michal Grayevsky Presented the Awards to Young Filmmakers who Explored the Theme, "Stand Up for Peace"

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JCS International President Michal Grayevsky presented today the second annual JCS International Young Creatives Award at the 2018 International Emmy World Television Festival. The three winners-Raj Dutta of India, Puti Puar of Indonesia and Shubham Upreti of India-each created exceptional 1-minute short videos on the theme, "Stand Up for Peace."

The awards were presented to Ms. Puar and Mr. Dutta during the Nominee Medal Ceremony at the International Emmy World Television Festival, held at the Sofitel Hotel in midtown New York. Mr. Upreti accepted the award in absentia.

"Today, we celebrate young creatives whose work promotes peace across the globe," said Michal Grayevsky, President of JCS International, a Board Member of the International Academy, and the Chief Communications Officer of RSL Investments II Corporation. "The challenges facing our world are vast, but this year's remarkable winners give us a reason to be hopeful."

"I want to express my gratitude to Ambassador Ronald S. Lauder, whose generosity made this award possible, and whose longstanding commitment to peace is an inspiration to all of us," Grayevsky continued.

The JCS International Young Creatives Award winners are Raj Dutta of India for "Tea Shirt," which shows how a young boy's innocence can remind us that we can choose peace; Puti Puar of Indonesia for "Peace is Action," an animation that shows how we can seek peace through resisting online bullying; and Shubham Upreti of India for "Mr. Peace," which tells the story of a man who has been left behind by a fast-moving world.

The JCS International Young Creatives Award was open to contestants from around the world between the ages of 18 and 29. Three winners were selected based on the criteria of concept, execution, character development and creativity. The panel of jurors was comprised of: Michal Grayevsky, President, JCS International; First Lady of Panama Lorena Castillo Garcia De Varela; Patrick Connolly, SVP of Programming for AMC/SundanceTV Global; Amy Hargreaves, Actress & Producer; Mozhan Marnò, Actress & Producer; Ben Pyne, Independent Consultant, Pyne Media; Stephen Segaller, VP Programming, WNET Channel 13 and Daniel Wiedemann, Bureau Chief, Americas Office, TV Globo.

