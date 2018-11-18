

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Volkswagen Group said that it will spend almost 44 billion euros on e-mobility, autonomous driving, new mobility services and digitalization in its vehicles and at its plants through 2023. It represents about one-third of total expenditure for the 2019-2023 planning period and is the outcome of the Group's planning round, which has now been completed and was discussed and endorsed by the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen at its meeting today.



'One aim of the Volkswagen Group's strategy is to speed up the pace of innovation. We are focusing our investments on the future fields of mobility and systematically implementing our strategy', said Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen.



The Volkswagen Group said it is working consistently on improving earnings at all brands and companies in order to finance the enormous challenges of the future from its own resources.Programs to secure the agreed targets have been initiated by the brands and companies.



Both the capital expenditure ratio and the research and development ratio in the Group's Automotive Division are to continue to decline to a competitive level of 6 percent from 2020 onward. The net cash flow target of a minimum of 10 billion euros by 2020 remains valid. The diesel crisis will, however, still impact cash outflows in planning years 2019 and 2020.



Separately, Volkswagen said that the Supervisory Board of the company has assigned responsibility for the China Board of Management Division to Dr. Herbert Diess, the Chairman of the Board of Management, in addition to his other duties. At the same time, the Volkswagen Group is reordering its management structure for the China region.



Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein (55), CEO of Volkswagen China Passenger Cars and Executive Vice President of Volkswagen China Investment Company, will manage the business operations of the Group in China as Chief Executive Officer. Wöllenstein holds a degree in business administra-tion and has comprehensive experience with China. Prior to his present function as CEO, Wöllenstein was Managing Director Volkswagen Brand and Executive Vice President of FAW-Volkswagen Sales Co., Ltd. in Changchun. Previously, he held various responsible positions in Volkswagen brand sales and with SAIC VOLKSWAGEN in Shanghai, where he was responsible for Sales & Marketing from 2004 to 2006.



The changes are to take effect in mid-January 2019. At the same time, Prof. Dr. Jochem Heizmann, currently Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft with responsibility for China business and President and CEO of Volkswagen Group China, is to retire.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX