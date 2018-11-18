Stellar Lumens, XLMUSD, continues to look bullish even after the cryptocurrency market retraced sharply this week as a reaction to Bitcoin Cash's hard fork. Bitcoin's market cap for instance dropped below $100 billion, and, most importantly, Bitcoin's price crossed below the $6000 mark. What does the Stellar Lumens chart signal about our Stellar Lumens outlook? Is our Stellar Lumens forecast of 4 USD still intact? Especially when the important $6k level in Bitcoin is tested it's quite normal to see investors spooked, and for good reason. One thing that caught our attention this week, though, is that some cryptocurrencies are showing resilience. In ...

