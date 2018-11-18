Bellwether semiconductor stock Nvidia crashed this week after their earnings call. What does this mean for the semiconductors sector in the short and longer term? Our stance is simple: the semiconductors sector rose too fast, and needs a breather now. However, we see a breath-taking semiconductors sector chart which is likely about to prepare a multi-decade breakout in 2019. This, of course, suggests there will be no stock market crash, but rather a stock market recovery in the months. Nvidia lost 20 pct in one day on Friday, after it released earnings on Thursday after the closing bell. As always media hastens ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...