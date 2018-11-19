Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Nov 19, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team claimed the FIA World Rally Championship manufacturers' title(1) in style at the final round in Australia with a rally victory for Jari-Matti Latvala. Esapekka Lappi finished in fourth place to help Toyota clinch the manufacturers' crown in just the second season of its return to the WRC. It is the fourth occasion that Toyota has won the manufacturers' title in the WRC: the first time since 1999.The strong performance of the Toyota Yaris WRC was demonstrated again on the final round, with Ott Tanak and Latvala moving to the top of the leaderboard during Saturday. Sunday was characterised by very muddy and slippery forest stages and the tricky conditions caught out a number of drivers. These included Tanak, who had to retire on the penultimate stage after hitting a tree.Latvala, co-driven by Miikka Anttila, avoided mistakes and took three stage wins on the final day to clinch victory by 32.5 seconds: the team's fifth win of 2018. Lappi also won a stage to complete a strong drive in his final event before departing the team. Tanak, Latvala and Lappi finished the season third, fourth and fifth respectively in the driver's standings, with Tanak fighting for the drivers' title until the final day in Australia and all three contributing significantly towards the manufacturers' title.QuotesAkio Toyoda (Team Chairman)"Congratulations to Jari-Matti and Miikka for the Rally Australia win! As you had difficult times this season, I am very glad to see you standing on the top of the podium finally at the end of the year. And with that victory, we could win the manufacturers' title. I feel so grateful, as team chairman, that we could get such a great result in the second year of our challenge after returning to the WRC following 18 years away! I am full of gratitude to Tommi who has kept strengthening the Yaris WRC in order to win this title, all the team members who supported Tommi, and the six drivers and co-drivers who kept driving the Yaris towards our goal whatever happened. Thank you very much, and huge congratulations! I also feel glad that we could share this pleasure of victory with the fans who kept cheering for us, and also our partners who have fought with us as one. Thank you very much for supporting us."Tommi Makinen (Team Principal)"It is an absolutely amazing feeling today. This was the toughest final round of a season that I can remember. Ott"s retirement so near the end was a big disappointment, but it was absolutely brilliant that Jari-Matti could win again. Esapekka also helped us score the points we needed. We started this project three-and-a-half years ago and we have developed much faster than we imagined. Last year we were here to learn and to gather data. In the second half of this season we were able to find a lot of improvements with the car. This is the result of the huge effort from everybody in the team, and I am sure this success will just further motivate them to continue improving in 2019."Jari-Matti Latvala (Driver car 7)"I am so happy to win again. It was quite a relief after such a long time! The conditions today were incredibly demanding, and it would have been very easy to go off the road. Everything went my way today, and I am sorry for Ott that his rally ended that way. I was very excited and nervous at the start of the final stage, but we managed to do it. To win the manufacturers' title is fantastic. I am so proud of the team and what they have created. Everybody has worked so hard and they deserve this reward!"Ott Tanak (Driver car 8)"Congratulations to everybody in the team. They have done a great job. Personally, I can be disappointed about how it ended for me today, but in general I am really happy: I have the strongest car in the championship and strong people around me. It was a great battle all year, we were always trying our best. I went off in a really tricky stage with a lot of muddy places. I think it didn't change too much in either championship. I am really happy with my season and we will keep pushing next year."Esapekka Lappi (Driver car 9)"Today was definitely one of the toughest days of the season: the conditions were very tricky and that meant you couldn't enjoy the driving quite as much today. It is nice to end this part of my career in this way, by helping the team win the manufacturers' title. I really wanted to finish on top but at least we had a good rally where we were back on the pace. Thank you to everyone in the team for their support."FINAL RESULT, RALLY AUSTRALIA1. Jari-Matti Latvala / Miikka Anttila (Toyota Yaris WRC) - 2h59m52.0s2. Hayden Paddon / Seb Marshall (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC) - +32.5s3. Mads Ostberg / Torstein Eriksen (Citroen C3 WRC) - +52.2s4. Esapekka Lappi / Janne Ferm (Toyota Yaris WRC) - +1m02.3s5. Sebastien Ogier / Julien Ingrassia (Ford Fiesta WRC) - +2m30.8s6. Elfyn Evans / Daniel Barritt (Ford Fiesta WRC) - +3m05.1s7. Craig Breen / Scott Martin (Citroen C3 WRC) - +6m28.8s8. Alberto Heller / Jose Luis Diaz (Ford Fiesta R5) - +22m28.5s9. Steve Glenney / Andrew Sarandis (Skoda Fabia R5) - +27m01.8s10. Jourdan Serderidis / Lara Vanneste (Ford Fiesta WRC) - +35m14.1sRetired: Ott Tanak / Martin Jarveoja (Toyota Yaris WRC)Team Chairman Akio Toyoda, message in fullCongratulations to Jari-Matti and Miikka for the Rally Australia win! As you had difficult times this season, I am very glad to see you standing on the top of the podium finally at the end of the year.And with that victory, we could win the manufacturers' title.I feel so grateful, as team chairman, that we could get such a great result in the second year of our challenge after returning to the FIA World Rally Championship following 18 years away!I am full of gratitude to Tommi who has kept strengthening the Yaris WRC in order to win this title, all the team members who supported Tommi, and the six drivers and co-drivers who kept driving the Yaris towards our goal whatever happened. Thank you very much, and huge congratulations!I also feel glad that we could share this pleasure of victory with the fans who kept cheering for us, and also our partners who have fought with us as one. Thank you very much for supporting us.When this challenge began, we promised with Tommi and the team members only two things: "We hate to lose! Let's win together!" and "For that reason, let's always make sure the current Yaris is the always strongest!"How could we make driving challenging roads more pleasant? The team constantly examined this and continued to improve the Yaris every day. I believe that this greatest result was achieved because they practiced the belief that "We make today's Yaris to be better than yesterday's."These promises with Tommi and the team members will not to end with this victory. Our team will continue to learn on the world's roads so that we make the Yaris the car that drivers want to keep driving. And, Toyota will strive to deliver the lessons we gained here to customers as quickly as possible. I would like to ask for your continuous support for next season as well. Thank you very much.(1) Subject to the official publication of the results by the FIAAbout Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.