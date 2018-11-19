

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 449.3 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That missed forecasts for a shortfall of 70.0 billion yen following the 131,3 billion yen surplus in September.



Exports were up 8.2 percent on year, shy of expectations for an increase of 8.9 percent following the 1.3 percent decline in the previous month.



Imports surged an annual 19.9 percent versus forecasts for 14.1 percent after rising 7.0 percent a month earlier.



The adjusted trade deficit was 302.7 billion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX