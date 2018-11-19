vHive Releases Autonomous Drone Solution for Complex Cell Tower Inspection

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- vHive, the developer of a cloud-based software solution that enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to digitize their field operations and assets, announced today the enhancement of its fully automated workflow for cell tower inspection using drones to also support guy wire towers.

"Millions of cell towers worldwide require ongoing inspection and surveying as part of their ongoing operations," said vHive CTO Tomer Daniel. "vHive's solution has already enabled telecom companies to perform thousands of autonomous tower surveys. vHive now addresses the complexities of autonomously surveying guy towers. Our ability to intelligently orchestrate one or many drones to acquire data on complex structures such as cell towers, bridges and cranes has enabled us to provide ground breaking solutions to unmet industry needs."

"vHive enables enterprises to scale their drone operations," said vHive CEO Yariv Geller. "vHive's solution uniquely empowers field technicians to fly autonomous, off-the-shelf drones, generating data in a fraction of the time and cost required by human operators. vHive enables true enterprise scale while enhancing employee safety."

vHive provides solutions to companies in a variety of industries ranging from telecom towers, to rail, bridges and civil engineering. vHive enables tower companies and mobile network operators to gain intelligence on their infrastructure by capturing field data in minimal time and generating 2D and 3D tower models to visualize, analyze and share. Safely handling the complexity of autonomous flight and data acquisition in a guy wire tower environment further enhances the company's solution for the telecom industry, enabling customers to address a variety of asset types that they need to digitize.

vHive's solution will be demonstrated at TowerXchange Asia in Singapore between December 4-5th.

About vHive

vHive is the developer of cloud-based AI that enables enterprises to operate autonomous drone hives for the acquisition, management and processing of field data. vHive's Mission AI uniquely enables organizations in a variety of industries such as infrastructure, telecom, rail and civil engineering to scale their drone operations. To learn more: www.vHive.ai or try@vHive.ai

