Olive Oils from Spain: Passengers From All Around the World Discover Olive Oils in Narita's International Airport, in Tokyo

TOKYO, November 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Until the 25th of this month, passengers traveling through Narita will find a unique alternative to their layovers in airports: the possibility of getting to know the best Olive Oils of the world

Under the claim "Let's Make a Tastier World", the campaign directed to today's travelers, offers passengers an innovative space on the culture of Olive Oils from Spain

Two months after Olive Oils from Spain presented their "Olive Oil World Tour" in Tokyo, the new promotion campaign aimed for the Asian market and co-financed by the European Union, launches a notorious action in Narita's International Airport in Tokyo.

The campaign proposes an innovative space on the culture of Olive Oils from Spain: The Olive Oil Lounge. A stand located on the exits of Terminal 2 of the airport, passengers will find a space with all the information about this product which together with technology, will offer a complete sensory experience. This initiative will submerge travelers in the Olive Oil world via tablets or photo booths which will allow them to interact with the product. In the space, they will also find educational zones as an olive oil gallery, where they will learn to differentiate the main varieties of oils, and even enjoy themselves on the puffs corner to guarantee relaxation before their flight.

The Narita International Airport controls 50% of the international passenger traffic of the country, a key cosmopolitan location where each year more than 37 million travelers pass through with the curiosity of discovering the world. A predisposed target, up for the interaction with a food that, little by little is making a gap among the Japanese palates: Olive Oils. This country is already the first Asian consumer of this pillar of the Mediterranean Diet. A continent that acquires 25% of the Olive Oils every year. Spain also leads exports to the Japanese market. 60% of the oils marketed in 2017 in that market were Spanish.

This initiative is part of a global three-year promotion strategy where "Olive Oil World Tour" will develop a complete battery of performances in Japan, China and Taiwan to help increase the visibility of the product in the Asian market and consideration within its consumers.

