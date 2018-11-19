

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, advancing more than 45 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 2,680-point plateau, although it may run out of steam on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat amid renewed concerns about the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index added 10.94 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 2,679.11 after trading between 2,657.03 and 2,695.57. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 11.78 points or 0.84 percent to end at 1,410.18.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.19 percent, while China Merchants Bank collected 0.35 percent, China Construction Bank dipped 0.15 percent, China Life Insurance shed 0.53 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.23 percent, PetroChina slid 0.13 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 0.83 percent, China Shenhua Energy declined 0.35 percent, Gemdale retreated 0.31 percent, Poly Developments jumped 1.80 percent, China Vanke spiked 1.64 percent, CITIC Securities gained 1.03 percent, Jiangxi Copper eased 0.07 percent, Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) fell 0.26 percent, Yanzhou Coal lost 0.38 percent, Anhui Conch Cement plunged 3.60 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.



The Dow added 123.95 points or 0.49 percent to 25,413.22, while the NASDAQ fell 11.16 points or 0.15 percent to 7,247.87 and the S&P gained 6.07 points or 0.22 percent to 2,736.27. For the week, the Dow shed 2.2 percent, the NASDAQ lost 2.1 percent and the S&P 500 fell 1.6 percent.



The choppy trade on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid lingering uncertainty about the global economic outlook and renewed anxiety about Brexit.



Buying interest was generated in mid-day trading, as President Donald Trump told reporters China 'wants to make a deal' on trade - although White House officials said not read too much into the president's claims.



Crude oil futures ended flat on Friday on worries about excess supply globally and weak demand outlook. Crude oil futures for December ended at $56.46 a barrel, unchanged from previous close. For the week, oil futures shed 6.2 percent, recording a sixth successive weekly loss.



