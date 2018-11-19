

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Monday despite the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday and lingering worries about U.S.-China trade tensions. Trade data showing an increase in Japanese exports during the month of October boosted investor sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 138.82 points or 0.64 percent to 21,819.16, after touching a high of 21,852.92 in early trades. Japanese shares fell on Friday.



In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is higher by 3 percent. SoftBank is gaining almost 4 percent.



Among the major exporters, Sony and Mitsubishi Electric are rising more than 2 percent each, while Canon is adding 0.4 percent and Panasonic is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Automaker Honda is declining 0.7 percent and Toyota is down 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are lower by almost 3 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is advancing almost 2 percent even as crude oil prices were unchanged on Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Tokai Carbon and Screen Holdings are rising more than 4 percent each, while Showa Denko is up 4 percent.



On the flip side, banks and financial stocks are among the major losers. Shizuoka Bank is losing more than 6 percent, while Fukoka Financial, Concordia Financial, JGC Corp. and Sony Financial are all lower by almost 4 percent each.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 449.3 billion yen in October. That missed forecasts for a shortfall of 70.0 billion yen following the 131.3 billion yen surplus in September.



Exports were up 8.2 percent on year, shy of expectations for an increase of 8.9 percent following the 1.3 percent decline in the previous month. Imports surged an annual 19.9 percent versus forecasts for 14.1 percent after rising 7.0 percent a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 112 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid lingering uncertainty about the global economic outlook and renewed anxiety about Brexit.



While the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 11.16 points or 0.2 percent to 7,247.87, the Dow climbed 123.95 points or 0.5 percent to 25,413.22 and the S&P 500 rose 6.07 points or 0.2 percent to 2,736.27.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Friday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices failed to hold early gains and ended flat on Friday. WTI crude for December ended at $56.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, unchanged from previous close.



