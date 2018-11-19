CRY Celebrates Children's Day With YellowFellow Campaign

NEW DELHI and SINGAPORE, November 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On the occasion of Children's Day this year, CRY- Child Rights and You launches YellowFellow - a pan-India campaign that aims to build public awareness for children and their right to a happy childhood, through a series of fun-filled yet meaningful engagement activities where the people at large will be encouraged to show their support for children by becoming Yellow Fellows.

The campaign will culminate to a record-breaking event approved by the Guiness Book of World Records - where the attempt will be to break a world record for the largest number of people wearing sock puppets on their hand in a single venue. The event will take place at St. Xaviers College Ground, Mumbai, on 22nd November.

The campaign takes the social media route to reach out to people, as it asks one and all to wear or use a pair of yellow socks in as unique, creative and quirky way as possible, post a photo of themselves on social media using the hashtag YellowFellow and tag three or more friends to join the bandwagon of yellow fellows as well.

"The colour of sunshine and of warmth, yellow is representative of a happy, healthy and creative childhood, and of course, the signature colour of CRY. By launching an initiative that goes by the name of YellowFellow, CRY, on its journey to ensure lasting change for children, hopes to take you back to your own childhood days," said Puja Marwaha, the CEO at CRY, elaborating the objective of the month-long initiative.

"CRY always believes in the power of every individual to raise awareness for a cause. November being the month of Children's Day, what could be a better time to start the conversation around children's right to a happy and healthy childhood? YellowFellow is the beginning of this conversation," Puja added.

The campaign also looks at leaving its footprints on-ground, as it kick starts simultaneously across Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru with a series of fun-filled events.

It aims to connect people who care for children through a medley of exciting events ranging from buoyant flash mobs organised at leading shopping malls and fun events at college campuses, with celebrities and youth icons coming forward to pledge to make it a better world for children.

For more information and updates about the campaign, please visit http://www.cry.org/yellowfellow. For media enquiries contact abhik.bhattacharya@crymail.org