

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Monday following the lackluster cues from Wall Street Friday amid worries about U.S.-China trade tensions and on renewed anxiety about Brexit.



Investors also reacted cautiously to news that for the first time in the history of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC, leaders from 21 Asia-Pacific nations failed to agree on a post-summit communiqué after the weekend's summit in Papua New Guinea.



The Australian market is declining following the mixed cues from Wall Street and on worries about U.S.-China trade tensions as well as Brexit.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 24.30 points or 0.42 percent to 5,706.30, off a low of 5,704.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 24.40 points or 0.42 percent to 5,798.40. Australian markets finished marginally lower on Friday.



The major miners are weak despite stronger metals prices. Rio Tinto is down 0.3 percent and Fortescue Metals is declining more than 1 percent, while BHP is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Oil stocks are also lower after crude oil prices ended flat on Friday. Oil Search is down almost 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is lower by 1 percent and Santos is losing more than 1 percent.



In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are down in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.6 percent.



Bucking the trend, gold miners are higher after gold prices rose on Friday. Newcrest Mining is advancing almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is rising more than 1 percent.



Myer Holdings' shares are losing more than 6 percent on their return to trade on Monday after being forced into a trading halt Friday following media reports that it may have breached disclosure rules by failing to provide details of the extent of its sales decline.



Shareholders of Fairfax Media are gaining more than 2 percent after the company's shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the 175-year-old company's A$4 billion merger with Nine Entertainment. Nine Entertainment's shares are gaining more than 3 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7324, up from $0.7268 on Friday.



The Japanese market is advancing despite the mixed cues from Wall Street Friday and lingering worries about U.S.-China trade tensions. Trade data showing an increase in Japanese exports during the month of October boosted investor sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 138.82 points or 0.64 percent to 21,819.16, after touching a high of 21,852.92 in early trades. Japanese shares fell on Friday.



In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is higher by 3 percent. SoftBank is gaining almost 4 percent.



Among the major exporters, Sony and Mitsubishi Electric are rising more than 2 percent each, while Canon is adding 0.4 percent and Panasonic is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Automaker Honda is declining 0.7 percent and Toyota is down 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are lower by almost 3 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is advancing almost 2 percent even as crude oil prices were unchanged on Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Tokai Carbon and Screen Holdings are rising more than 4 percent each, while Showa Denko is up 4 percent.



On the flip side, banks and financial stocks are among the major losers. Shizuoka Bank is losing more than 6 percent, while Fukoka Financial, Concordia Financial, JGC Corp. and Sony Financial are all lower by almost 4 percent each.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 449.3 billion yen in October. That missed forecasts for a shortfall of 70.0 billion yen following the 131.3 billion yen surplus in September.



Exports were up 8.2 percent on year, shy of expectations for an increase of 8.9 percent following the 1.3 percent decline in the previous month. Imports surged an annual 19.9 percent versus forecasts for 14.1 percent after rising 7.0 percent a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 112 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan are also lower, while Shanghai, South Korea, Hong Kong and Indonesia are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid lingering uncertainty about the global economic outlook and renewed anxiety about Brexit.



While the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 11.16 points or 0.2 percent to 7,247.87, the Dow climbed 123.95 points or 0.5 percent to 25,413.22 and the S&P 500 rose 6.07 points or 0.2 percent to 2,736.27.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Friday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices failed to hold early gains and ended flat on Friday. WTI crude for December ended at $56.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, unchanged from previous close.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX