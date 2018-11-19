

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide, TAF) 25 mg, for chronic hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Infection in adults and adolescents (aged 12 years and older with body weight at least 35 kg).



Vemlidy is a novel, targeted prodrug of tenofovir that has demonstrated antiviral efficacy similar to Gilead's Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, TDF) 300 mg but at one-tenth of the dose.



'With the approval of Vemlidy, physicians can now offer their patients a treatment that retains the efficacy of TDF while improving renal and bone safety parameters in clinical trials,' said Prof. Jinlin Hou, Nanfang Hospital of Southern Medical University.



Vemlidy's approval is supported by data from two international Phase 3 studies (Studies 108 and 110) among 1,632 treatment-naive and treatment-experienced adult patients with HBeAg-negative and HBeAg-positive HBV disease (including 334 treated in China). In an integrated analysis of both studies, patients receiving Vemlidy demonstrated improvements in certain bone and renal laboratory parameters compared to those treated with Viread. In addition, no patient developed resistance to tenofovir during the studies through 96 weeks of therapy.



Vemlidy received marketing approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in 2016, and from the European Commission in 2017.



