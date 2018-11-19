

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Singapore-based Internet company Sea Limited (SE), formerly Garena Interactive Holding Limited, announced late Sunday that its digital entertainment arm Garena and an affiliate of China-based Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY.PK) have signed a binding letter of intent.



Under this, Tencent will grant Garena a right of first refusal to publish Tencent's mobile and PC games in Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.



The arrangement strengthens a long-standing strategic partnership between Garena and Tencent. Garena already publishes a number of the most successful games from Tencent's portfolio in its core markets, including Arena of Valor and League of Legends.



Following the implementation of this arrangement, the two companies intend to work closely together to identify strategic opportunities to distribute and promote top titles from Tencent's portfolio in the relevant markets. The arrangement will be in force for a period of five years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX