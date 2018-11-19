Reinvent Workplace With Newgen at Digital Saudi 2030, KSA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Newgen Software, a provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platforms, today announced its participation as a gold partner at Digital Saudi 2030. Newgen will showcase a wide range of its digital solutions which will help organizations to reinvent their workplace across industries, including banks, Governments, BPO's & IT Companies, Insurance Firms and Healthcare Organizations.

"The business landscape in India is being shaped by a number of strategic trends and technologies today. It is imperative for enterprises to be faster than the fastest, agile and enhance customer delight. Our solutions transform businesses by innovatively connecting systems, processes, people & things," said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software.

Attend the open discussion by Newgen experts on 19th November on 'Get the Expert Opinion: Digital leaders discuss the transformative power of digital technology' from 12.10-12.50 pm Saudi time. Explore Newgen's innovative solutions to create higher business volumes by leveraging technologies- Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Analytics, and Cloud.

The RPA suite is a core component of BPM. Businesses can leverage the technology to free up the bandwidth of knowledge workers and drive continuous process improvement. By harnessing RPA capabilities, organizations can streamline their overall processes and witness the improved business performance in a cost-efficient manner.

Listen to Prashant Sahai, Business Head- Middle East, Newgen Software, talk about 'Digital Imperative of Lending - Challenges to amalgamate Security, Technology, Speed and Risk' on 20th November from 1.00-1.25 pm Saudi time.

Newgen's solutions offer a Configurable Unified Platform, build on BPM and ECM, to cater to the needs of a technologically evolving enterprises. The solutions create a platform where businesses can speed enable their knowledge workers contributing to digital processes anytime and anywhere.

The event will be held from 19th-20thNovember 2018 at Fairmont Riyadh, KSA.

About Newgen

Newgen Software Technologies Limited is a provider of Business Process Management, Enterprise Content Management and Customer Communication Management platforms with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at world's leading banks, Governments, BPO's & IT Companies, Insurance firms and Healthcare Organizations.

