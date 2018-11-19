

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a cautious note Monday after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday the U.S. would not back down from its trade dispute until China changes its ways.



The stark warning coming at an Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) summit in Papua New Guinea, Pence, dampened investor hopes for a thaw in the Sino-U.S. dispute on the eve of the G20 summit later this month in Argentina.



Asian stocks gave up early gains to turn mixed, while the dollar eased slightly versus other major currencies after Fed officials Richard Clarida and Robert Kaplan cautioned over the global growth outlook.



Oil prices rose around 1 percent on expectations that top exporter Saudi Arabia will push OPEC to cut supply towards the end of the year.



U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday. The Dow rose half a percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent to end higher for the second straight session while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.2 percent after weak outlook from Nvidia.



European markets ended Friday's session lower amid Brexit uncertainty and concerns about Italy's budget proposals. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 0.2 percent.



The German DAX edged down 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index eased 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.3 percent.



