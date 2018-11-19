Batman: Knight Flight Takes to Gotham City Skies at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, November 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Bat-Signal shone bright this week in Gotham City at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the world's first-ever Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park, marking the inaugural flight of Batman: Knight Flight, inspired by DC's iconic Super Hero. This ride combines a high-tech flight simulator with physical scenery and state-of-the-art special effects for a truly thrilling and immersive experience that transports guests to the dark skies over Gotham City. Batman: Knight Flight is just one of 29 rides, family-friendly attractions and live entertainment shows available at the park.

Thrill-seekers will be able to climb aboard the one-of-a-kind remote-controlled flying vehicle to help Batman fight crime throughout Gotham City. On this ride, guests are invited to a job fair at Wayne Tech headquarters but, when a mysterious crime spree puts the city in danger, the guests are recruited by Batman as test pilots for the prototype of the ultimate urban patrol vehicle. Launching out of the Batcave and soaring over moonlit rooftops, guests will forever remember the excitement of pursuing Gotham City's most notorious criminals alongside the Dark Knight.

Don Strickler, General Manager at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi stated: "We are extremely excited to welcome guests on the Batman: Knight Flight, and have them experience this futuristic high-tech ride, helping none other than Batman patrol the skies of Gotham City. We have no doubt that the newly opened ride will soon be a fan favorite to our thrill-seeking visitors, and an exciting addition to the park's interactive attractions."

Gotham City is also home to an array of DC Super-Villain themed experiences including The Riddler Revolution, a spinning rollercoaster that lures guests into a run-down shipping warehouse for a true brain-twister that features dizzying movements designed by The Riddler himself. Those looking for an adrenaline rush can experience the Scarecrow Scare Raid, which takes visitors on a nightmarish flight with dramatic aerobatics and whirlwind barrel rolls that will rattle anyone's cage. Not forgetting The Joker's Funhouse, which offers a villainous twist on the classic carnival walk-through experience featuring a series of physical and mental challenges conjured up by Batman's biggest foes.

Hungry visitors can make their way to Gotham City's Finest, a quick-service diner, or choose a diabolically delicious meal at the famous Hall of Doom. Guests can also satisfy their sweet tooth with an ice-cold dessert at Mr. Freeze Ice Scream Truck. And, souvenir shops such as the Park Row Pawn Shop, Monarch Theater Gifts, Harlequin Confections, Cat's Eye Jewelry and Cobblepot Formal Wear offer guests many options to commemorate their visit to Gotham City!

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is one of the world's largest indoor theme parks, delivering an unparalleled fan experience. While at the park, guests are transported to six truly immersive lands, including DC's Metropolis and Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch and Warner Bros. Plaza, and enjoy 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment. From the action and adrenaline-fueled adventures of DC Super Heroes to the wacky and wonderful world of Looney Tunes, this captivating and interactive new experience brings together some of the world's most iconic characters and stories under one roof for the first time in the region including: Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman as well as Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones, among others.

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

