Thomson Reuters Corp - Acquisition(s)

Thomson Reuters Completes Acquisition of Integration Point

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Integration Point, an international leader in global trade management (GTM) operations. Thomson Reuters announced on October 23 that it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire Integration Point. The acquisition was subject to Hart-Scott-Rodino regulatory approval in the US.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

Integration Point, which has major offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as India, Mexico and Tbilisi, Georgia, will become part of the Corporates customer segment of Thomson Reuters. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Piotr Marczewski, President of the Corporates customer segment of Thomson Reuters, said, "The completion of this acquisition represents an exciting moment for Thomson Reuters, demonstrating our commitment to expanding our offerings at the fast-moving intersection of regulation and commerce. The addition of Integration Point to our existing ONESOURCE Global Trade offering will allow Thomson Reuters to present the most comprehensive end-to-end global trade management solution available to trade and compliance professionals."

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.