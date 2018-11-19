sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,002 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0D9K4 ISIN: GB00B064NT52 Ticker-Symbol: M7Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
19.11.2018 | 08:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MediaZest Plc - Director/PDMR Dealings

MediaZest Plc - Director/PDMR Dealings

PR Newswire

London, November 18

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Director/PDMR Dealings

The Company received notification on 16 November 2018 that James Abdool, non-executive Director of the Company, had increased his shareholding in the Company following the purchase of a total of 10 million Ordinary Shares at an average price of 0.09125p per share. Details of the purchases are set out below:-

DateVolumePrice
15 November 20182,500,0000.08p
16 November 20185,000,0000.0925p
16 November 20182,500,0000.10p

Following these purchases, Mr Abdool is interested in 24,984,848 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 1.94 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.

The Company also received notification on 16 November 2018 that Lance O'Neill, non-executive Chairman of the Company, had increased his shareholding in the Company following the purchase by his pension fund of 5 million Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.10p per share on 16 November 2018.

Following this purchase, Mr O'Neill is interested in 36,972,667 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 2.87 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc0845 207 9378
David Hignell / Edward Hutton
Nominated Adviser
Northland Capital Partners Limited020 3861 6625
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP020 3764 2341

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

James Abdool
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
MediaZest Plc
b)LEI
2138008URVJL8ZG4ST80
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 0.1p
Identification codeISIN: GB00B064NT52
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.08p
0.0925p
0.10p		2,500,000
5,000,000
2,500,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume10,000,000
- Price0.09125p
e)Date of the transaction
15 November 2018 (2,500,000 Ordinary Shares)
16 November 2018 (7,500,000 Ordinary Shares)
f)Place of the transaction
XLON (AIM Market)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

Lance O'Neill
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
MediaZest Plc
b)LEI
2138008URVJL8ZG4ST80
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 0.1p
Identification codeISIN: GB00B064NT52
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.10p5,000,000
d)Aggregated informationSingle transaction
- Aggregated volumen/a
- Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction
16 November 2018
f)Place of the transaction
XLON (AIM Market)

© 2018 PR Newswire