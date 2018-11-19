Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-11-19 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 02.11.2018- Public offering INR1L INVL Baltic Real Estate VLN 13.12.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2018- Public offering LHV LHV Group TLN 27.11.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2018- Interim report, RJR1R Rigas juvelierizstradajumu RIG 23.11.2018 9 months rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2018 Government LTGCB00025A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB00025A Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2018 Delisting OEG1T Olympic Entertainment Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2018 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2018 Dividend record NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2018- Interim report, NHCA New Hanza Capital RIG 23.11.2018 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2018- Interim report, LJM1R Latvijas Juras medicinas RIG 23.11.2018 9 months centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2018 Audited annual VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2018 Annual General SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2018 Investors event PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2018 Interim report, HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2018 Investors event NHC Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2018 Government LVGA005023A Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG securities Latvia auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2018 Coupon payment LVGB018719A Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG date Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.11.2018 Extraordinary OLF1R Olainfarm RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.11.2018 Interim report, SCM1R Siguldas ciltslietu un RIG 9 months maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.11.2018 Interim report, PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.11.2018 Extraordinary EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.11.2018 Dividend NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN payment date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2018 Coupon payment EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2018 Coupon payment VIAS125019A VIA SMS group RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2018 Coupon payment EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.