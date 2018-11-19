Serinus Energy plc: Stock Option Price Conversion

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc ("", "" or the "") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN), announces that following the continuance of the Company to Jersey, Channel Islands and the admission of the Company's shares to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, the Company's Board of Directors have approved the conversion of the strike price of the outstanding stock options of senior executives and staff from Canadian Dollars per share to Pound Sterling per share. This strike price conversion was set using the GBP/CAD exchange rate at the date of the continuance, this being 03 May 2018.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

