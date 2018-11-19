sprite-preloader
Montag, 19.11.2018

WKN: 3864 ISIN: JE00BF4N9R98 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
19.11.2018 | 08:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Serinus Energy plc: Stock Option Price Conversion

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN), announces that following the continuance of the Company to Jersey, Channel Islands and the admission of the Company's shares to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, the Company's Board of Directors have approved the conversion of the strike price of the outstanding stock options of senior executives and staff from Canadian Dollars per share to Pound Sterling per share. This strike price conversion was set using the GBP/CAD exchange rate at the date of the continuance, this being 03 May 2018.

About Serinus
Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com (http://www.serinusenergy.com)) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy plc
Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer
Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy		+1-403-264-8877
Numis Securities Limited
(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
John Prior
Paul Gillam
Ben Stoop		+44 (0) 20 7260 1000
GMP FirstEnergy
(Joint Broker)
Hugh Sanderson
Jonathan Wright		+44 (0) 20 7448 0200
Camarco
(Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Owen Roberts		+44 (0) 20 3781 8334

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer
This news release includes forward looking information and statements within the meaning of securities laws. Such statements relate to the Corporation's or management's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future and can be identified by words such as "plans", "assumes", "will", "anticipate" and "may" or variations of such words. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Corporation that reflect its experience and understanding of future developments. Such statements are subject to a number of uncertainties, including, but not limited to, continued listing on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and AIM, the Corporation's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the delisting and other factors identified in the Corporation's filings with regulatory authorities in Canada. Many of these uncertainties are beyond the Corporation's control and, therefore, may cause actual actions or results to differ from those expressed or implied herein. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Reason for the notification
a)NameJeffrey Auld
Tracy Heck
Calvin Brackman
Alexandra Damascan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusJeffrey Auld (Chief Executive Officer)
Tracy Heck (Chief Financial Officer)
Calvin Brackman (VP, External Relations & Strategy)
Alexandra Damascan (President, Serinus Energy Romania SA)
b)Initial notificationInitial Notification
/Amendment
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSerinus Energy Plc
b)LEI549300W183KUX62DVI32
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares of no par value



JE00BF4N9R98
b)Nature of the transactionChange of strike price of options following delisting from Toronto Stock Exchange and listing on AIM
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
PDMRVolume Previous strike price (C$)New strike price (GBP)
Jeffrey Auld3,500,0000.320.18
1,000,0000.370.21
Tracy Heck2,750,0000.370.21
Calvin Brackman750,0000.370.21
Alexandra Damascan250,0000.370.21
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
PDMRVolume Total aggregate strike value at previous strike price (C$)Total aggregate strike value at new strike price (GBP)
Jeffrey Auld4,500,0001,490,000840,000
Tracy Heck2,750,0001,017,500577,500
Calvin Brackman750,000277,500157,500
Alexandra Damascan250,00092,50052,500
e)Date of the transaction09 October 2018
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)