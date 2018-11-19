Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX gehandelt.

Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX Indikator nicht angezeigt.



The following instrument will be traded EX today.

Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.





INSTR EXCH ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME Re.Price Adjust

9KS XFRA GG00B53M7D91 MERCANTILE PORTS+LOGI.LTD 0.00 EUR