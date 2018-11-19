Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-11-19 08:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 15, 2018, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn approved the application submitted by AS Pro Kapital Grupp to terminate trading in company's shares on Secondary List and to list its shares simultaneously on Main List. The shares of AS Pro Kapital Grupp are traded on Main List as of today, on November 19, 2018. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.