Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV/ the "Company" or OR PJSC and, together with its subsidiaries, "Obuv Rossii" or the "Group"), the first publicly traded company of the Russian fashion retail, comprising 689 stores in 222 cities of Russia and two production facilities, reports that the Company received a notification from the main shareholder Anton Titov that he increased his stake in OR PJSC from 44.0198 to 50%.

This decision shows confidence of the main shareholder that the Company's shares are fundamentally undervalued and the Group has a significant potential for further capitalization growth. It is a signal for the investors that the top-management of Obuv Rossii is confident in further improvement of Group's performance and in Company's value increase.

«I decided to increase my stake in OR PJSC since I believe in perspectives of further dynamic development of the company and in considerable potential of the footwear market. The company shows good performance, carries out all the announced plans and is ahead of the retail chain enhancement schedule strengthening its positions at the market. Anton Titov, the main shareholder and CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, comments. The Russian footwear market demonstrates upward trend and in the mid-run it will annually rise by 4-5% according to Discovery Research Group forecast; the footwear consumption will increase either. There are favorable conditions at the retail property market which offers a wide range of profitable sales areas. All these factors are an important basis for further rapid expansion of the Company».

In 2018, Obuv Rossii is consistently implementing the earlier announced investment program. Over 9 months it launched 122 new directly operated stores and considerably enhanced its footprint, it entered 60 new cities and towns. The retail chain of Obuv Rossii accounted for 677 outlets in 213 cities and towns, as of 30.09.2018. The revenues of Obuv Rossii for 9 months 2018 rose by 11% to RUB 7.806 bln. The Group intends to further maintain such fast pace of business and retail chain growth.

About OBUV ROSSII (http://obuvrus.ru/en/)

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain, the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

