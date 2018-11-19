Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR) Lenta Ltd.: Transaction in own shares 19-Nov-2018 / 07:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Transaction in own shares Saint-Petersburg, Russia; 19 November 2018 - Lenta (LSE, MOEX: LNTA) (the "Company"), one of the largest retail chains in Russia, today announces that Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited ("CS") has, between 12th November 2018 and 16th November 2018, made purchases of the Company's global depositary receipts (ISINs: US52634T2006 (Reg S) and US52634T1016 (144A)) (the "GDRs") on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange pursuant to the Company's GDR buyback programme announced on 29 October 2018 (the "Programme"). In turn, the GDRs purchased by CS have been or will be sold to Lenta LLC (a subsidiary of the Company). Aggregated and detailed information regarding such purchases is set out below. Aggregated Information Date GDRs Highest price Lowest price VWAP purchased paid per GDR paid per GDR per GDR (USD) 12/11/2018 - 195,462 3.600 3.445 3.5252 16/11/2018 Schedule of purchases: In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades conducted by CS under the Programme during the period to which this announcement relates is available on the page linked below: http://www.lentainvestor.com/en/investors/shareholders/buyback-reports [1] The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Programme. This announcement will also be available on the Company's website at www.lentainvestor.com [2] About Lenta Lenta is the largest hypermarket chain in Russia (in terms of selling space) and the country's third largest retail chain (in terms of 2017 sales). The Company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg. Lenta operates 233 hypermarkets in 85 cities across Russia and 127 supermarkets in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Siberia, Urals and the Central region with a total of approximately 1,409,030 sq.m of selling space. The average Lenta hypermarket store has selling space of approximately 5,600 sq.m. The average Lenta supermarket store has selling space of approximately 800 sq.m. The Company operates seven owned distribution centres. The Company's price-led hypermarket formats are differentiated in terms of their promotion and pricing strategies as well as their local product assortment. The Company employed approximately 50,600 people as of 30 June 2018. The Company's management team combines a mix of local knowledge and international expertise coupled with extensive operational experience in Russia. Lenta's largest shareholders include TPG Capital and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, both of which are committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance. Lenta is listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange and trades under the ticker: 'LNTA'. For further information please visit www.lentainvestor.com [2], or contact: Lenta Russian Media: Mariya Filippova NW Advisors PR and GR manager Anton Karpov & Victoria Afonina Tel: +7 812 380-61-31 ext.: 1892 ?el:+7 495 795 06 23 E-mail: maria.filippova@lenta.com E-mail: lenta@nwadvisors.com ISIN: US52634T2006 Category Code: POS TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 6579 EQS News ID: 747777 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=837e902d11669f9664122a5f856b41e3&application_id=747777&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b02fd0089c43ad819982a795a635ba5&application_id=747777&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2018 01:57 ET (06:57 GMT)