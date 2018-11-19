Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Purchase of Property 19-Nov-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 19 November 2018 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or the "Company") Purchase of Property Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce a further property purchase. The Company has acquired the 43,000 sq ft Evesham Shopping Park, one mile from Evesham town centre and two miles from the A46, linking the M5 and M40. The park comprises a terrace of five units occupied by Next, M&S, Boots, Argos and Poundstretcher, with nearby retailers including Tesco, and B&M. The units' have a weighted average unexpired lease term to first break or expiry of 6.8 years and a price reflecting a net initial yield[1] of 6.04%. The agreed purchase price of GBP14.2 million was funded from the Company's existing debt resources, resulting in net gearing[2] increasing to 22.8% loan to value. Commenting on the acquisition, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's discretionary investment manager), said: "Both Next and Boots have recently extended their leases at the passing rent indicating their commitment to the location. B&M Bargains has recently constructed a 25,000 sq ft unit adjacent to the park, demonstrating that together with the Tesco Extra opposite this is the prime out of town location in Evesham. We are pleased to have secured this opportunity to acquire a very well-let park at a price which reflects a discount to recent market pricing. "We believe well located, out-of-town, retail warehouse properties which, either do not compete with on-line retailing or are complimentary, through offering easy click and collect services will remain in demand despite the current restructuring of the retail market. This acquisition presented an opportunity to buy a prime asset, let to blue chip tenants, at a sufficiently high yield to support our fully covered dividend." 1 Passing rent divided by valuation plus assumed purchasers' costs. 2 Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash divided by last published property portfolio valuation. -Ends- For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk Notes to Editors Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition. The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth. Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. For more information visit www.custodianreit.com [2] and www.custodiancapital.com [1]. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: ACQ TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6576 EQS News ID: 747315 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=747315&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=44eae66ce326b2005a19503bbab5faed&application_id=747315&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2018 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)