

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) issued a portfolio update for the period 1 July 2018 to 16 November 2018. The company said its portfolio of 130 investments in public and social infrastructure assets and related businesses are operating and performing in line with expectations. The company said revenues and cash receipts are at least in line with management forecasts.



During the period since 1 July 2018, the company made new investments of approximately 51.8 million pounds. The company reported a 0.9% increase in Net Asset Value (NAV) per share to 146.3 pence for the six months to 30 June 2018 from 145.0 pence at 31 Dec 2017.



The company noted that it has identified a pipeline of additional opportunities that are currently under review by the Investment Adviser, including current bids, preferred bidder opportunities and opportunities to acquire additional investments include pre-emption/first refusal rights, that meet the company's risk-return profile.



