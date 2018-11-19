

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales volume declined for the first time in over one-and-a-half years in September, preliminary data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The retail sales volume dropped a calendar adjusted 3.4 percent year-on-year following a 1.5 percent increase in August. The latest decline was the first since February 2017, when sales decreased 1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell a seasonally-and-calendar adjusted 4.6 percent in September after a 0.2 percent gain in August. The latest drop was the first since February this year, when sales decreased 1 percent.



