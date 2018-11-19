Funding to advance clinical trials of Inflazome's pioneering orally-available NLRP 3 inflammasome inhibitor compounds in several chronic inflammatory diseases

NLRP 3 is associated with harmful inflammation in a broad range of serious medical conditions including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, inflammatory bowel disease, gout, osteoarthritis, liver, kidney and cardiovascular diseases

Forbion, a leading European life science venture capital firm, today announces that it has led a Series B financing round of €40 million ($46 million) in Inflazome, a pioneering inflammasome company developing small molecule drugs that block harmful inflammation. Forbion invested from its recently launched Forbion IV Fund. Longitude Capital and founding investors, Novartis Venture Fund and Fountain Healthcare Partners also participated in the round.

Clinical and scientific data indicates that the NLRP 3 inflammasome, a compelling biological target that regulates our innate immune response, is overactive in a broad range of serious medical conditions driven by harmful inflammation. These include neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, liver inflammation and asthma; conditions often inadequately treated by current therapies.

Inflazome is developing potent and selective small-molecule inhibitors of the NLRP 3 inflammasome, to stop the cycle of chronic inflammation that drives such diseases. The Series B proceeds will be used to advance the Company's first-in-class NLRP 3 inflammasome inhibitors into multiple clinical trials in 2019, with next-generation compounds following thereafter.

Following the completion of the financing round, Dr Marco Boorsma, a General Partner at Forbion, and Dr David Hirsch, a Managing Director and Founder of Longitude Capital, have joined Inflazome's Board of Directors.

Dr Marco Boorsma, General Partner at Forbion Capital Partners, commented: "Recognizing the important role of the inflammasome in many major diseases, we intensively screened the universe of companies active in this space. We decided to back Inflazome because of their leading position, deep understanding of inflammasome biology, foundational IP position and advanced and diversified pipeline of NLRP 3 modulators. We were also highly impressed with the experience and knowledge of the Company's Management Team and Board."

Dr Matt Cooper, Co-Founder and CEO of Inflazome, commented: "We are very pleased to have secured a new partnership with leading EU and US investors Forbion and Longitude and additional support from our founding investors, Novartis Venture Fund and Fountain Healthcare Partners. Both Forbion and Longitude have excellent track records of working closely with biotechs to drive R&D programs to successful clinical outcomes."

About Forbion

Forbion is a dedicated life sciences venture capital firm with offices in The Netherlands and Germany. Forbion invests in life sciences companies that are active in the (bio-) pharmaceutical space. Forbion's investment team has built an impressive performance track record since the late nineties with successful investments in over 50 companies. Forbion manages well over EUR 1 billion across ten funds. Forbion is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Besides financial objectives, Forbion selects investments that will positively affect health and well-being of patients. Its investors include the EIF, through its European Recovery Programme (ERP), LfA, Dutch Venture Initiative (DVI) facilities and AMUF facilities and the KFW through the ERP Venture Capital Fondsfinanzierung facility. Forbion operates a joint venture with BGV, the manager of seed and early stage funds focused on Benelux and Germany. For more information, please visit: www.forbion.com.

About Inflazome

Utilizing the scientific expertise of our founders and advisors, Inflazome is leading the way in developing rally available drugs to address clinical unmet needs in inflammatory diseases by targeting the NLRP 3 inflammasome, which is now understood to drive many chronic inflammatory conditions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Inflazome was founded in 2016 by leading academics Prof. Matt Cooper, The University of Queensland (Australia) and Professor Luke O'Neill, Trinity College Dublin (Ireland), following a highly productive joint collaboration. For more information, please visit: inflazome.com.

