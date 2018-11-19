The Watermill Group's acquisition of Cooper & Turner has been named a Cross Border Deal of the Year by The M&A Advisor, a premier network of M&A, turnaround and finance professionals. Watermill, a strategy-driven private investment firm, won in the $10MM-$50MM category. The firm was recently presented the award alongside other honorees at the 2018 M&A Awards Gala at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

"Since 2002, we have been honoring the leading M&A transactions, companies and dealmakers. The Watermill Group was chosen from over 600 participating companies to receive the award. It gives us great pleasure to recognize Watermill and bestow upon them our highest honor for M&A firms and professionals," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder, The M&A Advisor. "Watermill represents the best of the M&A industry in 2018 and earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates."

"We are very proud to receive this recognition. Our strategy-driven approach has proven a strong fit for Cooper Turner, helping the company accelerate its growth in the international wind sector and beyond," stated Julia Karol, President and COO, Watermill. "As we plan Watermill's next phase of growth, we continue to take a close look at international opportunities that can benefit from our strategic guidance."

The acquisition of Cooper Turner marked Watermill's second cross-border deal, deepening the firm's presence in the UK and adding to a portfolio of other holdings across North America. For more on Watermill's investment criteria, click here.

About the M&A Advisor

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on M&A activities. Over the past twenty years we have established the premier global network of M&A, Turnaround and Finance professionals. Today, we have the privilege of presenting, recognizing the achievements of, and facilitating connections between the industry's top performers throughout the world with a comprehensive range of services. To learn more visit www.maadvisor.com/.

About the Watermill Group

The Watermill Group is a strategy-driven private investment firm that helps companies achieve their full potential through strategic transformation. For four decades, Watermill has been acquiring, operating and improving companies. Watermill looks for businesses in which it can apply a unique combination of strategic insight and management expertise to re-imagine their future and drive growth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005162/en/

Contacts:

Joanna Clark, 207-712-1404

joanna@cxocommunication.com