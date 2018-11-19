

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering services company Babcock International Group Plc. (BAB.L) on Monday issued a statement regarding clarification on Sky News report.



The report was regarding exceptional items likely to be included in the company's half year results announcement on November 21.



The company stated that as indicated to the market in its September 19 trading update, Babcock is currently undertaking a programme to strengthen the firm by exiting a number of small, low-margin businesses, including the Appledore shipyard. The company said it is reshaping its oil and gas business.



Babcock then had announced that it would provide an update on these activities at its half year results.



The company said the exact impact of these actions has yet to be determined by the Board, but it does not expect the net cash costs to be material.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX