EXCHANGE NOTICE 19 NOVEMBER 2018 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: VIAFIN SERVICE OYJ At the request of Viafin Service Oyj, Viafin Service Oyj's shares will be traded on First North Finland as of November 20, 2018. Short name: VIAFIN Number of shares: 3 628 795 ISIN code: FI4000349212 LEI code: 743700ON115OY0UQZP45 Order book ID: 162444 Company Identity Number: 2848022-9 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Mic code: FNFI ICB Classification Industry: 2000 Industrials Super sector: 2700 Industrial Goods & Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. For further information, please call Alexander Corporate Finance Oy on +358 50 520 4098. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *************** TIEDOTE 19.11.2018 OSAKKEET UUSI OSAKE KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI: VIAFIN SERVICE OYJ Viafin Service Oyj:n pyynnöstä Viafin Service Oyj:n osakkeet ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena First North -markkinapaikalla alkaen 20.11.2018. Kaupankäyntitunnus: VIAFIN Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 3 628 795 ISIN-koodi: FI4000349212 LEI-tunnus: 743700ON115OY0UQZP45 Order book ID: 162444 Y-tunnus: 2848022-9 Segmentti: First North Finland/110 Markkinapaikka: FNFI ICB -toimialaluokitus Toimiala: 2000 Teollisuustuotteet ja -palvelut Ylätoimialaluokka: 2700 Teollisuushyödykkeet ja -palvelut Tämä tieto lähetetään Hyväksytyn Neuvonantajan Alexander Corporate Finance Oy:n pyynnöstä. Lisätietoja: Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, puhelin +358 50 520 4098 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260