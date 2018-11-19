GridGain Systems: GridGain Experts Showcase the Power of In-Memory Computing at Multiple Industry Events

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2018, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on ApacheIgnite, is organizing or taking part in multiple webinars, conferences and meetups during November and December to share the latest information and developments related to in-memory computing technology and business trends.

"The performance challenges facing companies as they undertake digital transformation are vast, and for many companies an in-memory computing platform is the only cost-effective, easy-to-deploy technology capable of delivering the speed and scalability necessary to overcome many of those challenges," said Terry Erisman, vice president of marketing at GridGain Systems. "Our experts travel the world to share practical advice on how to leverage the power of in-memory computing."

Conferences

AWS Re:Invent 2018 - November 26, 2018 - GridGain CTO and Co-Founder Nikita Ivanov will speak on the topic of "In-Memory Computing: Unlocking the Digital Future." GridGain experts will be in booth #616 to provide product demos and discuss the need for in-memory computing for real-time big data applications.

Gartner Application Strategies & Solutions Summit - November 27, 2018 - GridGain CTO and Co-Founder Nikita Ivanov will speak on the topic of "High Performance Business-Critical Applications in the Digital Era." GridGain experts will be in booth #113 to provide product demos and discuss the need for in-memory computing for real-time big data applications.

Big Data LDN 2018 - November 13, 2018 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri was one of the featured speakers at Big Data LDN 2018, a free-to-attend conference and exhibition where delegates shared ideas with forward-thinking peers and leading members of the data community. Akmal's talk was titled, "How to Become a Big Data Rockstar in 30 Minutes." The secret? Apache Ignite, a memory-centric distributed database, caching, and processing platform. Apache Ignite is designed for transactional, analytical and streaming workloads, delivering in-memory performance at scale.

Big Data Spain - November 14, 2018 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri was one of the featured speakers at Big Data Spain, a conference featuring AI technologies for smart business. Akmal's session was titled, "Powering Up Financial Institutions with Distributed Systems." Attendees learned about Apache Ignite and its key capabilities and features important for financial applications, including ACID compliance, SQL compatibility, persistence, replication, security, fault tolerance, fraud detection and more. The session included a review of major use cases of Apache Ignite deployed as a caching layer between applications and a database system to speed up response time and achieve scalability, and as a full-fledged distributed database with its own persistence layer.

Data Management Technologies Moscow 2018 - November 29, 2018 - Mikhail Kouznetsov, head of GridGain sales in Russia, will share insights from the report, "When Appetites Grow: The Use of In-Memory Technologies for Real-Time Data Analysis."

Webinars

How to Make a Backup in a Distributed System, Unnoticed - November 21, 2018 - GridGain System's Senior Software Engineer Ivan Rakov will discuss how to create backups, or snapshots, in GridGain without impacting ongoing user activities; perform a snapshot while keeping data consistent and transactionally complete across the cluster; create and restore snapshots during cluster topology changes; and ensure snapshots are optimized to use less space.



Nuances of Machine Learning with Ignite ML - November 28, 2018 - Alexey Zinoviev, GridGain's, Apache Ignite ML contributor, will discuss the new 2.7 release of Apache Ignite and present the new features that are added to Ignite ML modules. In the second part of his presentation, he will introduce what a Java programmer needs to do and understand in typical Big Data and ML projects.

How to Add Speed and Scale to SQL, Support New Data Needs, and Keep Your RDBMS - November 28, 2018 - GridGain Lead Architect Valentin Kulichenko will discuss how companies have been using Apache Ignite to overcome today's data challenges, including the 10x growth of transaction volumes and the 50x growth in data volumes over the last decade, as well as the drive for real-time response and analytics that has pushed relational databases beyond their limits.

Relational DBMSs with Apache Ignite: Faster Transactions and Analytics - Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - GridGain's Akmal B. Chaudhri will discuss how combining Apache Ignite with a relational DBMS can offer enterprises the best of both open-source worlds: a highly-scalable high-velocity grid-based in-memory SQL database, with a robust fully-featured SQL persistent datastore for advanced analytics and data-warehouse capabilities.

Meetups

Joint Event with Agile Lab in Milan, Italy- November 19, 2018 - GridGain Solutions Architect Christos Erotocritou will be a featured speaker at a free three-hour event in Milan, Italy, sponsored by GridGain Systems and Agile Lab. The event is titled, "Apache Ignite and GridGain: In-Memory Computing for IoT, Banking and More!"

Data Science Sydney Meetup - November 20, 2018 - GridGain Asia-Pacific Director of Solution Architecture Stephen Leung will be the featured speaker at this meetup. His talk is titled, "Getting Started with Apache Ignite as a Distributed Database."

London In-Memory Computing Meetup - November 20, 2018 - Attendees will hear two excellent talks around distributed systems and enjoy great food, cold beverages and a chance to win a Nintendo Switch video game system.

Big Data Analytics Melbourne - November 22, 2018 - GridGain Asia-Pacific Director of Solution Architecture Stephen Leung and an application engineer from Macquarie Bank will present, "Getting Started with Apache Ignite as a Distributed Database."

München Kubernetes/Cloud-Native Meetup - December 4, 2018 - GridGain technology evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will be the featured speaker at this meetup. His talk is titled, "Distributed Database DevOps Dilemmas? Kubernetes to the rescue!"

Hamburg Kubernetes/Cloud-Native Meetup - December 5, 2018 - GridGain technology evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will be the featured speaker at this meetup. His talk is titled, "Distributed Database DevOps Dilemmas? Kubernetes to the rescue!"

Moscow Apache Ignite Meetup - November 14, 2018 - GridGain experts discussed benchmarks, what to do with unstable tests, and how major open source features are created using the example of Transparent Data Encryption in Apache Ignite.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers.

